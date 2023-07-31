Celina Jaitly takes legal action against Pakistan journalist who claimed actress slept with a actor

Celina Jaitly, who had earlier called out a Twitter user who accused her of 'sleeping' with actor Fardeen Khan and his father Feroz Khan, has now revealed that she has raised the case with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and sought 'an immediate investigation and action.' Taking to Twitter, Celina penned a note, along with a picture of the letter the MEA had sent to the National Commission for Women, and wrote, "'A few months ago, a self-proclaimed Hindi film critic and journalist @UmairSandu made untrue horrific claims about me which included bizarre allegations like my relations with my mentor Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen and targeted me and my family's safety and security even in Austria.'

The 'Golmaal Returns' actress further tweeted, "I thereby took the matter to the National Commission Of Women in India, which took cognizance of my complaint and wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs, to initiate necessary action. The Ministry has raised the matter with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, seeking an immediate investigation and action. "While thanking the Indian government and NCW, Celina also expressed her gratitude to late actor-filmmaker Feroz Khan in her post. She tweeted, "For me, it was not just a fight for the open assault on my character but also an assault on my integrity, family and above all my Godfather, my beloved mentor Mr Feroz khan, who is no longer in this world here to defend himself. He was my mentor, my friend my guide and I am eternally grateful for the love, respect and career he gave me. I am an Indian army war hero’s daughter and I was going to fight it till my last breath even if it meant going to Pakistan to teach this person a lesson."The NCW chief responded to Celina's tweet and urged her to take care. Celina then wrote to her, "Thank you Rekha ma’am, you are doing a wonderful job at @NCWIndia Truly grateful to you and Ms @khushsundar your endeavours in women’s issues on such a massive scale are unparalleled.."

For the unversed, in April this year, Celina hit back at a troll who made some nasty comments against her on Twitter. In his tweet, the troll, named as Umair Sandhu, who often shares controversial posts about celebrities and film stars, claimed that Celina slept with both Feroz and Fardeen Khan several times. His tweet read, "Celina Jaitley is the only actress in Bollywood who slept with both father ( Feroze Khan ) and son ( Fardeen Khan ) many times.” Celina made her acting debut opposite Fardeen in Feroz Khan's Janasheen in 2003."Hitting back at the troll, Celina tweeted, "Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much-needed girth and length to become a man and some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem… like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! @TwitterSafety pls take action."Soon after Celina raised her voice against the troll, several social media users came to her defence and asked the actor to file a complaint against Umair Sandhu for his derogatory post. "Defamation complaint can also fix him well. Plz do that, I advice," read a comment. Celina is a former beauty queen who won the Miss India pageant in 2001. She made her Bollywood debut with 'Janasheen' in 2003. The film was directed by Feroz Khan and starred Fardeen Khan in the lead role