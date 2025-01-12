Celina Jaitly wears her late mother’s ‘lace saree’: Most valuable treasure

Mumbai, Jan 11 Celina Jaitly wore her “most valuable treasure” – her late mother’s black lace saree and said that it was like her warm hug around the actress.

Celina took to her Instagram, where she shared a picture posing in her backyard dressed in a stunning black lace saree.

For the caption, she wrote: “Meri maa ki saree, uski mamta ki khushbu, uske sangharsh ki gawaahi aur uske pyaar ka anmol tohfa hai. (My mother's saree, the fragrance of her affection, the testimony of her struggles, and the priceless gift of her love.)”

She added that her late mother’s saree wraps her essence like her warm hug around the actress.

“An Indian Army wife is the epitome of grace and resilience. She masters the art of finding elegance within her means, turning simplicity into timeless class. With every outfit she wears, she carries the pride of her soldier and embodies sophistication without ostentation.”

“My mother’s sari carries the fragrance of her love, the testament of her struggles, and the priceless gift of her affection. Wearing my biggest most valuable treasure: My late mothers #lacesaree.”

Celina Jaitly's mom, Meeta, died on June 8, 2018 after a long battle with cancer.

On the work front, Celina made her film debut with Feroz Khan's 2003 film ‘Janasheen’, a romantic action thriller film. It was partly shot in Afghanistan. Before her acting debut in 2003, won the title of Femina Miss India 2001 and became 4th runner-up at Miss Universe 2001.

She is known for her stint in the movies like ‘No Entry,’ ‘Apna Sapna Money Money,’ ‘Golmaal Returns’ and ‘Thank You.’

She was last seen on screen in 2011 in the Kannada romance drama film “Shrimathi”, which was directed by Ravi Kumar. The film was a remake of 2004 Bollywood film Aitraaz, which in turn, is loosely based on the film Disclosure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor