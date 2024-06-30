CHAMPIONS: Anushka Sharma's Special Post For Virat Kohli and Team As India Wins T20 World Cup 2024

India created history by winning the T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa. It was a nail-biting match, but the last catch of Suryakumar Yadav turned the cup in India's favor. Every Indian is proud of the team as they bring back the World Cup trophy home after 13 years. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and the entire team were in happy tears. A video of Virat Kohli on a call with Anushka Sharma giving a flying kiss has gone viral. Meanwhile, post India win, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and wrote an emotional post while posting Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup photo holding the nation's flag.

She wrote, "AND ….. I love this man ❤️ @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home ❤️ - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this !"

Meanwhile Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has announced their retirement from T20 International cricket following his stellar performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 finals. Rohit Sharma on his retirement said its time for the next generation take over.