Chandan Roy Sanyal to play a lawyer in 'Patna Shukla'

Mumbai, Sep 23 Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal will be seen in Raveena Tandon-starrer 'Patna Shukla'.

Chandan will be playing a lawyer in the film, set in Bihar. 'Patna Shukla' is a social-drama produced by Dabangg producer Arbaaz Khan and will be directed by Vivek Budakoti.

He said: "I am very excited to be playing a lawyer in Patna Shukla, this film is a perfect entertainer. I am looking forward to working with the cast of powerful performers, this will be a fun one!"

Apart from Raveena and Chandan, the film also stars Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Jatin Goswami and Anushka Kaushik. 'Patna Shukla' is all set to release next year.

Chandan's upcoming projects include 'Woh 3 Din', series 'Karmyudh', 'Aashram' Season 4, Amazon Prime's 'Lakhot' and a few more unannounced projects.

