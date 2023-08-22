Chandrayaan-3: Kareena Kapoor speaks on India's moon mission

Indian spacecraft has reached closer to the Moon and is all set to soft-land on the lunar surface by August 23, Wednesday. The ISRO said it successfully reduced the orbit of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's Lander Module (LM) on Sunday. Launched on 14 July, the lander module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully separated from the Propulsion Module on Thursday, 35 days after the mission was launched.On Chandrayaan 3 landing, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan says, "It's a great moment for India and a proud moment for every Indian. All of us are waiting to watch it. I'm going to do that with my boys."

A successful mission would make India only the fourth country to successfully land on the moon, after the former USSR, the United States and China, and mark its emergence as a space power, just ahead of national elections next year.Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is also looking to spur investment in private space launches and related satellite-based businesses.India wants its private space companies to increase their share of the global launch market by fivefold within the next decade