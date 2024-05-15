‘Chandu Champion’ First Poster Out, Kartik Aaryan Surprises Fans As Wrestler in ‘Langot’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: Finally, Kartik Aaryan unveiled the intriguing first poster of the most challenging and special film of his career 'Chandu Champion' on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Kartik treated fans with the poster and captioned the post, which read, "Champion Aa Raha Hai...Super excited and proud to share the first poster of the most challenging and special film of my career#ChanduChampion. #14thjune@kabirkhankk #SajidNadiadwala."

The poster features Kartik in a never-before-seen avatar. The first-look poster shows Kartik as the wrestler wearing a 'langot' (loincloth). He can be seen running with intense determination while his body covered in mud. As soon as the poster was unveiled, fans and industry members flooded the comment section. Sobhita wrote, "WOW." Bhumi Pednekar commented, "Woahhhhhh." One of the users wrote, "GOOSEBUMPS NOT EVEN KIDDING." Another user wrote, "Can't wait for it anymore." "Is it really Kartik Aaryan?? Can't believe at all.. Hard work pays off like this.. Kudos to his efforts and hard work.." another comment read.

Ahead of poster release, Kartik on Tuesday dropped a cute video with his furry friend Katori which left the fans in splits. In the video, Kartik shared that he was all set to reveal the poster of his upcoming movie and also planned to kick off the promotions, but his dog Katori turned around everything. Taking to Instagram, Kartik Aaryan shared a video in which he can be seen chasing after his pet, Katori. Katori was seen tearing down the film's poster. Kartik wrote in the caption, "Aaj se promotion ka shubharambh hona tha lekin Katori ne poster hi phaad dia. Ab kal hi ayega poster"

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his never-say-die spirit. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu. Kartik went through an incredible transformation to get into the shape of his character. He transformed himself to get into the shape of his character. And the first look poster is the proof of his transformation. As per a source close to the film, the actor has also focused on the Marathi dialect for 14 months. He had a language coach throughout who helped him to grab a good hold of the language.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024. It will serve as yet another Eid release for Kartik as Eid-al-Adha falls on June 16, 2024. Apart from this, Kartik is currently shooting for the horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024. He will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India' and director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3'.

