Charlie Chaplin’s daughter Josephine Chaplin passes away at 74

Comedy legend Charlie Chaplin’s daughter and actor Josephine Chaplin passed away at the age of 74. According to her family announcement, the actress passed away on July 13 in Paris. The reason behind her death has not been revealed. She has starred in several films including Pier Paolo Pasolini’s award-winning film The Canterbury Tales and Richard Balducci’s L’odeur des fauves.

She is survived by her three sons; Charlie, Arthur and Julien Ronet; and her siblings Michael, Geraldine, Victoria, Jane, Annette; Eugene and Christopher, reported Variety. Talking about her acting career, she starred in a number of films.

Later, in 1984, she starred in the Canadian drama ‘he Bay Boy, a film that marked the start of her co-star Kiefer Sutherland’s acting career. In 1988, she starred as Hadley Richardson, opposite Stacy Keach as Ernest Hemingway, in the television mini-series Hemingway, as per Variety.

To note, Chaplin was born on March 28, 1949, in Santa Monica, Calif., the third of eight children born to Charlie Chaplin and Oona O’Neill. She began her career on screen at a young age in her father’s 1952 Limelight.