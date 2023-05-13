Charlotte Kirk led action-thriller movie 'Duchess' heads to Cannes market

Washington [US], May 13 : The director Neil Marshall's action-thriller movie' Duchess' is going to be on the slate of PPP at the Cannes Film Festival.

The movie features actor Charlotte Kirk in a titular role alongside stars like Philip Winchester, Colm Meaney, Sean Pertwee and Stephe Beacham.

The movie follows the character of Scarlett Monaghan played by Kirk and her rise from a working-class petty criminal to becoming a ruthless orgsed crime leader in the seedy underbelly of the diamond smuggling circuit of Tenerife. The movie will feature top-notch action sequences to make it a must-watch for the audience which loves this genre.

Marshall and Kirk have also written the screenplay for the movie. Kristyna Sellnerova is the producer of the film.

PPP CEO Tamara Birkemoe sharing the information said, "We are thrilled to announce Duchess as part of our sales slate and eagerly await the film's introduction to buyers. We're proud of the range of varied content we plan to bring to Cannes and future markets and know that this action thriller will be a welcome, fresh addition."

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place on May 16 to May 27, 2023.

