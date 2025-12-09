Check out Ahan Shetty's first look as Indian Navy officer in 'Border 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 : The makers of the much-anticipated film 'Border 2' on Tuesday unveiled the first look of Ahan Shetty, which also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan.

The poster introduces Ahan Shetty as an Indian Navy officer. With blood marks on his face and a weapon in his hand, Ahan's look is a reflection of courage and grit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DSB_FHqDCXD/?igsh=MWZkbHd5ZXYwY3VwOQ%3D%3D

After unveiling the look posters of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, the makers have piqued audience interest by revealing Ahan's look.

One of the social media users commented, "Poster mein jitna dum dikhta hai... film utni hi dhamakedaar hogi!.."

A few days ago, Ahan took to Instagram and penned a note, sharing his experience working on the film."That's a wrap on Border 2. Walking off set today feels heavier than I expected. This film challenged me and gave me moments I'll never forget. I'm leaving with a heart full of gratitude for our armed forces, the incredible artists Ive had the chance to share the screen with, and the entire team who have become family. This film is more than just a film... It carries the weight of real stories, real courage, and the patriotism that lives beyond the screen. Thank you, Border 2... this chapter will stay with me forever. Jai Hind," he posted. Ahan also shared several BTS pictures from the sets.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DRziL14ilzJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa, with production by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta. The film is set to release on January 23, 2026.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films, Border 2 continues the legacy of honouring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers. The film promises to take audiences on a journey of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor