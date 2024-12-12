Check out Arijit Singh's new song 'Fateh Kar Fateh'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 : Ace singer Arijit Singh has lent his voice to the track 'Fateh Kar Fateh' from Sonu Sood's film 'Fateh'.

Written by Mandeep Khurana and composed by the dynamic duo Haroon-Gavin, the song perfectly sets the stage for an action-packed cyber-crime saga.

On collaborating with Arijit, Sonu Sood in a press note said, "In a film about grit, courage, and patriotism, it was only fitting to have one of the greatest voices in the country lead the charge. Arijit Singh's ability to evoke emotion is unparalleled. 'Fateh Kar Fateh' is a song that stands for the core sentiment of the entire film. I think the nation will agree that Arijit's voice elevates the anthem to a whole new level, and I couldn't be more proud to have him as part of my directorial debut."

'Fateh', which also stars Jacqueliene Fernandez, is a gripping tale of courage, resilience and the fight against cybercrime. It is based on real-life instances of cybercrime experienced by people during the COVID-19 pandemic.Produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, 'Fateh' will see Sonu Sood share the screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah.Some of the prominent names in Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film.

Recently, Sonu visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and offered his prayers at the temple.After offering prayers, Sonu said that he started working on his upcoming film 'Fateh' after visiting the Mahakal temple."When I made the film 'Fateh', it started with the darshan of Baba Mahakal and when we are releasing the film on January 10, our promotion begins from here and I pray that with his blessings our film becomes successful," he told ANI.

Earlier, the makers shared the teaser of the film. Sonu took to his official handle of X and dropped the teaser clip.The teaser starts with the statement, 'Never underestimate a nobody.' It then cuts to a voiceover in which Sonu Sood is heard conversing with another individual, correcting that he killed 50 people on March 19, not 40. "You'll never find those ten bodies," he said and also added, "Bhagvaan unki atma ko shanti de"Sood while sharing the teaser wrote on X, "AA RAHA HOON...Action speaks louder than words. #Fateh! Brace yourselves for the biggest action-packed thriller!"

Produced by Sonali Sood for Shakti Sagar Productions' and Umesh KR Bansal for Zee Studios, 'Fateh' is slated to release on January 10, 2025.

