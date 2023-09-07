Check out Austin Butler, Tom Hardy's 'The Bikeriders' trailer

Los Angeles [US], September 7 : Crazy for bikes? If yes, then the trailer for Austin Butler and Tom Hardy-starrer 'The Bikeriders' will leave you extremely excited.

On Wednesday, 20th Century Studios released the trailer for the motorcycle gang drama, which also features Jodie Comer.

https://twitter.com/20thcentury/status/1699452404624691485

Based on Danny Lyon’s 1968 book of black-and white photographs, 'The Bikeriders' follows a fictional Midwestern biker gang in 1965 Chicago called the Vandals, as per Variety.

Austin Butler stars as Benny, a quietly smoldering young man who, like elder gang member and founder Johnny (Hardy), is unconditionally devoted to the club. Jodie Comer stars as Kathy, Benny’s wife who fell for him at a young age and grapples with the consequences of Benny’s involvement in the group.

The trailer reveals that the gang eventually gets involved with criminal activity and shows the violence that followed.

The trailer also shows that Mike Faist (“West Side Story,” Dear Evan Hansen”), stars as a fictional version of Lyon, the photographer who captured the real-life 1960s bikers that inspired the characters in the film. In a meta nod to Lyon’s work chronicling the bikers’ lives, Faist is shown interviewing Kathy about her relationship and the gang. The innocent Kathy allows the “Killing Eve” star Comer to showcase an all new side to her, complete with a unique Midwestern accent.

Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook, Damon Herriman, Beau Knapp, Emory Cohen and Karl Glusman are also a part of the film, which will be released on December 1 in the US theaters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor