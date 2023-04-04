Check out Guru Randhawa, Malaika Arora's sizzling dance moves in 'Tera Ki Khayal' song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 : Glamorizing the film industry with her sexy moves, Malaika Arora is back with a new song along with singer Guru Randhawa.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika treated fans with a song video titled 'Tera Ki Khayal'.

Sharing the song video, she wrote, "Let's glam it up with #TeraKiKhayal from #ManOfTheMoon. Song out now, tune in."

In the video, Malaika looks gorgeous while doing sizzling dance moves. In some portions, Guru Randhawa also joined her and shake his legs on the beats.

The song is sung by Guru Randhawa and also he has penned the lyrics along with Royal Maan.

The song is composed by Sanjoy with video direction by Bosco Leslie Martis.

Recently, Guru Randhawa collaborated with Shehnaaz Gill for the song 'Moon Rise'.

He also joined hands with Kapil Sharma for their debut song 'Alone'.

The singer is all set to make his acting debut in the upcoming comedy film 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' alongside actor Anupam Kher.

Coming back to Malaika, she has given us amazing dance numbers like 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha', 'Maahi Ve', 'Munni Badnaam Hui', 'Anarkali Disco Chali' and 'Pandey Ji Seeti'.

Apart from this, she recently made a digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. Malaika gives fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new show 'Moving In With Malaika'.

