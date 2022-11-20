Check out how much Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' minted on its opening day

Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 2' has received a thumbs-up from audience and critics.

The film saw great opening at box office on the release day.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Drishyam 2' raked in Rs 15. 38 crore at the box office on Friday.

"#Drishyam2 REJUVENATES the industry that was going through a turbulent phase after a string of failures.. Takes a FLYING START on Day 1.. SECOND BIGGEST START of 2022 [outright #Hindi films] Rs 50 cr+ weekend on the cards..Fri Rs15.38 cr. #India biz," Adarsh tweeted.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.

Ajay's character of Vijay in the hit 2015 film 'Drishyam' made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. Ajay reprises of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay's shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time.

( With inputs from ANI )

