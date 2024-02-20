Check out how Rajkummar Rao wished wife Patralekhaa on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 : It's actor Patralekhaa's birthday today. Her husband, actor RajKummar Rao, conveyed his best wishes to his lovely wife.

Taking to Instagram, RajKummar dropped adorable pictures with his wife and wrote, "Happy birthday my love, the most beautiful and strongest girl @patralekhaa. You are the love and light of my life and always remember you are God's favourite child. You complete me."

In the first picture, the couple can be seen looking at each other on a snowy landscape.

In one of the photos, the 'Citylights' co-stars are seen posing for a selfie.

Fans and film industry members chimed in the comment section and wished Patralekhaa a happy birthday.

"Happy happy bday @patralekhaa," author Tahira Kashyap commented.

"Wish you very very happy birthday my dear bhabhi ji," a fan wrote.

The couple tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. They worked together for the first time in Patralekhaa's debut Bollywood film 'Citylights' in 2014.

Meanwhile, on the work front, RajKummar will be next seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

He will also be seen in the upcoming biopic 'SRI.' The story of 'SRI' revolves around the inspiring journey of an industrialist Srikanth Bholla, who did not let his visual impairment come his way, and eventually founded Bollant Industries.

'SRI' is all set to hit theatres on May 17.

Patralekhaa will be seen in 'Phule', which is based on the remarkable lives of the social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and his wife Dnyanajyoti Savitribai Phule.

