Check out Ishaan Khatter, Wamiqa Gabbi's dance rehearsal video from 'Fursat' sets

Actors Ishaan Khatter and Wamiqa Gabbi had to undergo extensive dance practice for their film 'Fursat'.

For a song sequence, Ishaan and Wamiqa had to train to learn contemporary dance, a form completely new to Wamiqa.

The actress owing to her other commitments had restricted time and could only train for 8 days.

Sharing a video from the song's rehearsal, Wamiqa wrote,I have no idea how I managed to learn a new dance form in 8-9 days". She continued with thanking her dance team including Shiamak Davar, Puneet Cheema, Aneesha Dalal and Kruti Wesley.

She also added a sweet thank you note for her co-star, Ishaan and said, "Thank you Ishaan for never complaining even after l lifting me up 1000 times a day".

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, The 30-minute-long movie was shot on a phone and was released recently.

The short film, which has been hailed for its cinematography and choreography, was also praised by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The film tells the story of a man named Nishant who can get a glimpse into the future with the help of an ancient relic called 'Doordarshak'.

In the upcoming months, Wamiqa will be next seen in Vishal Bharadwaj's Khufiya along with Tabu, and Ali Fazal amongst others.Ishaan, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Sidhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif. He will be seen next in an upcoming period war film 'Pippa' along with Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli.

