Check out Madonna, Sam Smith's new single 'Vulgar'

Los Angeles [US], June 9 : Singing sensations Madonna and Sam Smith have come up with a new track 'Vulgar'.

According to Billboard, 'Vulgar' is a pulsating dance anthem aimed at taking back the titular adjective for your own pleasure. Each of the pair offers their own breathless, spoken-word interpretations of fierce indulgence of the song's verses, with Smith proudly proclaiming that "you know you're beautiful when they call you 'vulgar.'"

The track has left fans excited.

"Woaah, a social media user commented.

"Fire," another one wrote.

'Vulgar' comes after a few weeks of teasing from the pair. Smith first teased the team-up in a social media clip, with the pair each chanting "Sam and Madonna" over and over again. In announcing the single last week, the duo offered some new branding for their team-up, restyling their names together simply as 'S&M.'

Last August, Madonna released a sprawling 50-track retrospective set titled 'Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones' in advance of her global, hits-themed 'Celebration' world tour, which launches in Vancouver next month, Variety reported.

'Vulgar' is one of several guest appearances she's made in recent weeks, including tracks with the Weeknd and Christine and the Queens.

