Check out new trailer of Chris Hemsworth's 'Transformers One'

Los Angeles [US], July 26 : Friday morning kicked off on a great note for the fans of the 'Transformers' franchise as a new trailer for 'Transformers One' was unveiled.

The feature-length animated 'Transformers' movie follows the origin story of Orion Pax, a.k.a. Optimus Prime (voiced by Hemsworth), and D-16, a.k.a. Megatron (voiced by Henry), and their BFFs-to-enemies trajectory on the planet of Cybertron. Key plays B-127, an early version of Bumblebee, and Scarlett Johansson voices another Transformer named Elita, according to Variety.

Unlike the live-action Transformers movies, which depict the robots as battle-ready from birth, 'Transformers One' presents a fresh narrative, revealing the characters' transformative journey.

The film delves into the deep bond between Orion Pax and D-16, shedding light on the events that ultimately led to their epic clash. Josh Cooley has directed the film.

The trailer was unveiled at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con. The brand new trailer premiered at the end of the panel and included a bunch of new footage from the film, much of which was also revealed in three extended clips from the movie.

Transformers One is set to hit theatres on September 20, this year.

