Check out SRK's hilarious response to user who said "reply nhi mila to fan 2 banani padh jayegi"

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Tuesday, gave a hilarious response to a fan who asked him to reply to his messages.

During an #AskSRK session on Twitter, a fan told Shah Rukh Khan, "sir agar iss baar reply nhi mila na toh aapko fan part 2 banane ki zarurat padh jayegi."

To which the 'Don' actor quipped, "Main waisee bhi Fan2 nahin banunga!!! Karle jo karna hai....ha ha."

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1625400030394994688

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma 'Fan' was released in the year 2016 in which Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a double role.

The film showcased the story of a die-hard look-alike fan, Gaurav (played by Shah Rukh), turned foe after his favourite actor Aryan Khanna mistreats him.

Produced by Yash Raj films 'Fan' failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is currently flying high on the success of his recently released action thriller film 'Pathaan'.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand the film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

The film has collected over Rs 900 crore gross, worldwide.

He will be next seen in director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' and in Rajkumar Hirani's next film 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor