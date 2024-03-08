Check out stunning family pictures of Mukesh, Nita Ambani from Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 8 : A group photograph featuring Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita Ambani and their children, with their respective spouses during the recent celebrations of his youngest son Anant, also features the family dog.

Pre-wedding celebrations ahead of the upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant held in Jamnagar in Gujarat from March 1-3, featured celebrites from the entertainment world, tech tycoons and other VIPs from around the world.

The Ambani family seen dressed in traditional attire were all smiles as they posed for a perfect family portrait along with their adorable pet.

In other pictures, both Nita and Mukesh Ambani looked stunning as they were captured together.

Earlier, Nita Ambani spoke on the pre-wedding function of her son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant. She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about them, saying, "Throughout my life, I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

While talking about her son's wedding, she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots. Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts and has profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery, and I started my career by converting this arid and desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."

"Second, I wanted the celebration to be a tribute to our arts and culture and a reflection of our heritage and culture created by the hands, hearts and hard work of our talented creative minds. Sanskriti aur parampara ye neev hai Bhartiye sabhyata ki aur is prachin aur pavitra Bharat bhumi ko main dil se naman karti hu."

The celebrities included Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma.

