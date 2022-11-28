Chetan Bhagat says Uorfi Javed controversy-stirring comment taken "out of context"

Chetan Bhagat has issued a statement on the ongoing tiff between him and reality TV star Uorfi Javed.

Saying that his controversial comment was taken out of context, Chetan took to Twitter and wrote, "I told guys to focus on fitness and their career and not waste their time on Instagram. Apparently, that's not ok! So they cut my statement, say it out of context, the headline with adding things I never said and do a click-bait piece with ageism thrown in too. Of course."

The controversy began when Chetan Bhagat while speaking at a literary event organised by a media house mentioned Uorfi Javed's name while asserting that young people these days spend a lot of time on Instagram.

At the event, Chetan Bhagat said, "Phone has been a great distraction for the youth, especially the boys, spending hours just watching Instagram Reels. Everyone knows who Uorfi Javed is. What will you do with her photos? Is it coming in your exams or you will go for a job interview and tell the interviewer that you know all her outfits?"

He added, "On one side, there is a youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Uorfi Javed's photos hiding in their blankets."

Soon after, Uorfi Javed came all guns blazing at the author. She said that she had been dragged unnecessarily into the conversation.

Uorfi took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Men like him will always blame the women than accept their own shortcomings. Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women's clothes for the behaviour of men is so 80s Mr Chetan Bhagat."

Additionally, she also put up screenshots of Bhagat's allegedly leaked WhatsApp messages from the Me Too movement in 2018.

Later, Bhagat dismissed the allegations and wrote on Twitter, "Have never spoken to/chatted with/met/ known someone where it's being spread that I have done so. It's fake. a lie. also a Non-issue. Haven't criticised anyone. And I also think there's nothing wrong in telling people to stop wasting time on Instagram and focus on fitness and career."

With the interesting remarks that the two celebrities are making towards each other, looks like yet another round of social media spat is in the offing.

( With inputs from ANI )

