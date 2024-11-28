Chhattisgarh: Film city, Cultural Center to be built in Raipur, Central Government approves Rs 147.66 crore for tourism

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 28 : The Central Government has approved Rs147.66 crore for tourism development in Chhattisgarh, paving the way for the construction of a Film City and Cultural Centre in the state. This achievement is attributed to the efforts of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, marking a significant milestone for the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board.

Under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2024-25, the Central Government sanctioned Rs147.66 crore for two key tourism projects. These include the construction of Chitrotpala Film City in Mana Tuta, Raipur, at a cost of Rs95.79 crore, and the Tribal and Cultural Convention Centre in Mana Tuta, Raipur, at a cost of Rs51.87 crore, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The implementation of these projects is expected to strengthen Chhattisgarh's tourism infrastructure and showcase the state's rich cultural heritage on a global platform. The initiatives aim to boost employment opportunities, drive development, and establish Chhattisgarh on the global tourism map.

Earlier on October 15, 2024, Vivek Acharya, Managing Director of the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board, met Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi to discuss the state's tourism activities.

The Ministry of Tourism's decision to support these projects has unlocked vast potential for filmmaking and film tourism in Chhattisgarh through the construction of the Film City. This development marks a significant step in advancing tourism in the state, positioning Chhattisgarh as a global destination and creating new opportunities for growth.

