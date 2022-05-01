Chhavi Mittal gets discharged from hospital after breast cancer surgery

After a challenging surgery, actress Chhavi Mittal, who underwent breast cancer surgery on April 25, got discharged from the hospital today (May 1). Recently, the actress shared a happy video on social media.In the video, Chhavi can be seen taking off her hospital-related stuff and getting ready to go home. She wore a polka-dotted dress and paired it with accessories. Sharing the post on Instagram, Chhavi wrote, "It’s time….To go home!! I FINALLY got a discharge from the hospital today! So so sooooo homesick!#backhome.

Recently, Chhavi pampered herself and went to the hospital's salon. She shared a video wherein she was seen going to the salon with her gown and face mask. After going to the salon, Chhavi got her hair washed and blow-dried. Chhavi's breast cancer surgery wasn't an easy one. It lasted for 6 hours but the actress shared in a post that she is relieved that the worst is over and the road to recovery has begun. She has been quite open about sharing her experiences of going through several tests and procedures after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Earlier this month, Chhavi was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer. On Tuesday, she underwent a six hours long surgery and shared a photo of herself saying she woke up ‘cancer-free’.

