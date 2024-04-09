Chhavi Mittal pens strong message for people judging her outfits

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 : Breast cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal recently posted a couple of pictures, along with a powerful message for people who judge others on the basis of their outfits.

The actor took to her Instagram on Tuesday to drop a couple of pictures in swimwear and formal outfits with a note that read, "I would like to remind everyone. It doesn't matter what clothes you wear, what matters is how you treat people wearing them."

As soon as the actress shared the pictures, fans chimed in the comment section to praise her fitness.

One fan wrote, "Well said. Love the 7th pic."

Another user commented, "Appreciate the way you maintain your beauty health and fitness..."

"Really positive person. What a lovely smile," wrote a third user.

Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 and successfully overcame the illness after undergoing surgery.

In her personal life, Chhavi Mittal married Mohit Hussein in 2004. They became parents for the first time in 2012, welcoming their daughter, Areeza. In 2019, they welcomed their second child, a son named Arham.

