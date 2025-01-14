'Chidiya Udd': Jackie Shroff, Bhoomika Meena, Sikandar Kher share anecdotes from sets of the show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : As the crime drama series 'Chidiya Udd' prepares to launch on Amazon MX Player on January 15, the stars of the show, including Jackie Shroff, Bhoomika Meena, and Sikandar Kher, opened up in a recent interview withabout their experiences working on the show and the journey leading up to its release.

The series, based on Aabid Surti's critically acclaimed novel Cages, explores the gritty underworld of Mumbai, filled with crime, power struggles, and survival.

Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the series features a stellar cast, including Bhoomika Meena, Sikandar Kher, Madhur Mittal, Mayur More, and Mita Vashisht.

When asked how he creates a comfortable space for newcomers on set, Jackie Shroff shared a touching anecdote from his early days in the industry.

Recalling his time on set with legendary actor Dev Anand, Jackie shared how the iconic actor guided him when he was struggling with an action sequence.

"One day, while I was on the film set, I was struggling to perform an action sequence properly, and the action director scolded me a lot. At that time, Dev Sahab was on set and he told the director, 'Don't scold him, he's a new guy... he'll learn... Take it easy, take it easy.' That day, I understood how, as a newcomer, I was treated by such a legendary actor. And today, when I'm in his shoes, I feel it's my responsibility to pass on what I learned from him on the set," Jackie recalled.

Further discussing his approach to acting, Jackie mentioned his reliance on his experiences with some of the best in the industry.

"I never went to school, nor did I have enough money to go. My real school has been Dev Sahab and Subhash Ji (Subhash Ghai). On set, I am like water I adapt to whatever the environment or situation demands. I believe in my technicians," he said.

Sikandar Kher, who plays Jackie Shroff's son in 'Chidiya Udd', expressed his gratitude and admiration for his co-star.

"I seriously feel honoured and happy that Jaggu Da is playing my dad. He is someone who has known me from very early in my life, even when I was an infant," Sikandar shared, highlighting the long-standing bond between the two.

Bhoomika Meena, who plays the lead role of Seher, also shared her own journey in the series.

Reflecting on her audition experience, she admitted that she didn't know who her co-actors would be.

"I was called for the audition, and I found the script to be quite interesting. When I showed my excitement for the project, I didn't expect that I would get to work with such esteemed actors, and when I found out, it was truly special. It was a great experience working with them," Bhoomika said.

Bhoomika also shared a memorable moment from her time working with Sikandar Kher on set.

"I was doing a cameo in one of Sikandar Sir's projects, and I knew that Sir had also given an audition for Chidiya Udd. I was sure he would get the role, but I wasn't as sure about myself," she said.

"One day, I went up to him on set and asked him, 'Sir, tell me, what other projects are you working on?' He started listing them, and then he asked, 'I've heard you gave an audition for Chidiya Udd, is that right?' I was surprised and asked, 'How do you know?' He said, 'Oh, you know, these things are talked about in the industry, you find out.' And then, cut to, we both met on the set of Chidiya Udd!" she recalled with a smile.

The series delves into the harsh realities of Mumbai's underworld, with Seher (played by Bhoomika) struggling to break free from the criminal world. The narrative promises a gripping exploration of survival, power, and resilience.

Jackie Shroff, who portrays Qadir Khan in the series, described the role as both challenging and rewarding.

"The world of Chidiya Udd is full of twists and turns. It's a place where survival is the ultimate game, and every character is fighting their own battle. Portraying Qadir has been a challenging yet rewarding experience, and the audience will love it," he said.

Bhoomika Meena, who brings the character of Seher to life, expressed her deep connection to the role.

"Portraying Seher has been an incredible journey. She is a fighter, someone who refuses to succumb to the harshness around her. The challenges she faces in this unforgiving world are daunting, but her strength and determination shine through. Chidiya Udd is a powerful story of survival, and I hope the audience finds themselves drawn to Seher's spirit and the choices she makes along the way," she added.

Fans can catch 'Chidiya Udd' for free on Amazon MX Player starting January 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor