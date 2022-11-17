'Chief of War': 'Sweet Tooth' star Luciane Buchanan joins Jason Momoa starrer

'Sweet Tooth' star Luciane Buchanan has joined the star cast of Jason Momoa's upcoming historical epic limited series 'Chief of War' at Apple.

According to Variety, in the upcoming nine-episode series, Buchanan will star alongside Momoa and Temuera Morrison. Back in April, it was first mentioned as being under development at Apple. As per the official logline, the series "follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view."

As per a report by Variety, Buchanan will play Ka'ahumanu, described as "intelligent and progressive in thought. Ka'ahumanu is curious about the larger world beyond her home islands."

Buchanan is of Tongan descent and was born in New Zealand. As she earlier had an appearance on the tv series "Mr. opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt in "Corman." She is well-known for her parts in the Netflix series "Sweet Tooth," as well as in the television series "The New Legends of Monkey," "Filthy Rich," and "The Blue Rose."

'Chief of War' was co-written by Momoa and Thomas Pa'a Sibbett. Along with Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Doug Jung, Molly Allen, Brian Mendoza, and Anders Engstrom, they both serve as executive producers. The series showrunner is Jung as well. The first two episodes will be directed and executive produced by Justin Chon. Chernin Entertainment and Fifth Season are the producers.''

According to Variety, the role keeps Momoa in business with Apple as he previously starred in the action-drama 'See' at the streamer for three seasons. Additionally, this will be the first time Momoa has written for television. He previously co-wrote, directed, and performed in the 2014 movie "Road to Paloma."

In addition, he and Pa'a Sibbett penned the script for the upcoming film "The Last Manhunt," in which Momoa has a supporting part. Pa'a Sibbett and Momoa collaborated on the 2018 movie "Braven," in which she starred.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor