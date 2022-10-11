Child Rahul Koli of Chhello Show fame dies of cancer

Rahul Koli, the child actor of Chhello Show or Last Film Show, has passed away due to cancer.As per the latest reports Rahul’s father stated that the late child artist had repeated bouts of fever before he passed away. He was one of the six child actors who are part of the film that is India’s official entry for the best international feature film category at the 95th Academy Awards.

The film, starring debutant child actor Bhavin Rabari as Samay, had premiered at the 2021 edition of the New York-set Tribeca Film Festival, which counts Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro as one of its founders. It will release in theatres on October 14. A day before its official release, Last Film Show will be screened in 95 theatres across India, with tickets priced at ₹95.