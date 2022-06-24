'Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table...': Kartik Aaryan gifted India's first McLaren following 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' success

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently riding high on the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', has become a proud owner of India's first McLaren GT, a gift from the film's producer Bhushan Kumar.

On Friday, Kartik took to his Instagram handle and shared this exciting news with fans and followers.

Sharing a couple of pictures of his brand new car, in the caption, he wrote, "Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi. Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha.Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha. India's 1st McLaren Gt. Agla gift Private jet sir #Gratitude."

In the first image, Kartik was seen posing with producer Bhushan Kumar.

The actor was dressed in an olive green sweatshirt which he paired with denim and brown formal shoes. On the other hand, Bhushan was wearing a checked shirt and black trousers, to complete his look he opted for white sports shoes.

The second image showed the 31-year-old actor posing in style with his brand new McLaren GT.

Kartik's caption 'Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi' indicates last year's incident when pictures of him gorging Chinese street food on the bonnet of his Lamborghini Urus went viral on social media.

The 'Luka Chuppi' actor's McLaren GT, which is reportedly worth Rs3.73 crore, ex-showroom, is of a classic orange shade with glossy black wheels.

From collaborating in 2018 for 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' to the Kartik's upcomoing movie 'Shehzada', the bond between the actor and the producer has been growing stronger day by day.

Last year, Kartik gifted himself a brand new Lamborghini Urus. Along with the Lamborghini Kartik owns a BMW which he bought in 2017, and a Mini Cooper, which he bought for his mother in 2019 since it was her favourite car. And now McLaren GT is also part of his collection.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor