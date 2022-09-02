Chiranjeevi blesses Pawan Kalyan on 51st b'day as wishes pour in

Chennai, Sep 2 Megastar Chiranjeevi joined scores of other stars from the Telugu film industry in wishing his younger brother, actor Pawan Kalyan, who turned 51 on Friday, a very happy birthday on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi posted a birthday wish in Telugu, which when translated, reads: "His hope and desire are always Janahita. He (has) always worked honestly and sincerely for the theory he believed in. Happy birthday to Kalyan Babu. Wishing and blessing Pawan Kalyan. (May) All his wishes come true. Happy birthday."

Actor Varun Tej Konidela, who is Pawan Kalyan's cousin, also wished his uncle a happy birthday on Twitter.

He wrote: "Happy birthday Babai! Your path of righteousness and work towards the society is always inspiring! Will always look upto you."

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu greeted the power star of Telugu cinema on his birthday saying: "Happy birthday Pawan Kalyan! Wishing you the best of health, happiness and fulfillment always!"

Young and upcoming actor Sundeep Kishen said: "Wishing our dearest power star Pawan Kalyan garu a very very happy birthday. Thank you for always inspiring on and off camera sir. Constantly learning from your your gut and grit which have forever stood as an example for always being true to oneself."

Actress Nidhhi Aggarwal wished Pawan Kalyan a happy birthday saying: "Wishing the mighty Powerstar Pawan Kalyan garu a very happy birthday. Sometimes, good things take time and I cannot wait for you all to see our world.Power Glance Guts and Glory of 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'."

Actor Sai Dharam Tej said: "Happy Birthday to my guru and strength Pawan Kalyan mama. Wishing you excel in every field you're into with abundance of love, health and happiness."

Telugu star Ravi Teja said: "To my good friend who made Power his surname, Wishing Pawan Kalyan a very Happy Birthday! Good health, happiness and contentment always!"

Music director Devi Sri Prasad too wished the actor, writing: "Wishing a Super duper happy musical birthday to our dearest powerstar Pawan Kalyan sir. May you keep making the hearts of people beat with love forever Sir !! Wishing you the best of health and happiness always sir."

