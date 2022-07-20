Chiranjeevi introduces Naga Chaitanya's character from 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Ahead of the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', megastar Chiranjeevi, on Wednesday, introduced the character of Naga Chaitanya from the film.

Taking to social media, Chiranjeevi dropped a poster of Naga Chaitanya's look.

"Introducing 'Lal Singh Chadha', Cheddy Buddy 'Balaraj'. Mana is the grandson of the 'boy king' of those days. This boy king is Akkineni Naga Chaitanya. @chay_akkineni," he captioned the post.

Sharing the same, Aamir Khan Production wrote " Introducing Balaraju from Bodipalem... played by Chaitanya Akkineni! Thank you Chaitanya for being so supportive, passionate, loving and delivering such a memorable performance and bringing Bala to life!"

A few days ago, the film's lead actor Aamir Khan organised a special screening for Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Sukumar, and SS Rajamouli in Hyderabad.

In a video from the preview posted by Chiranjeevi on social media on Saturday, the actor is seen praising the film and hugging an emotional Aamir.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi posted a minute-long video showing all of them watching the screening and then discussing it afterwards. He captioned it, "Fascinating how a chance meeting & a little chat with my dear friend #AamirKhan @Kyoto airport - Japan, few years ago led to me becoming a part of his dream project #LaalSinghChaddha. Thank You #AamirKhan for the exclusive preview at my home. Heartened by your warm gesture!" In a response to the original tweet, the veteran actor wrote, "Most of all, what a gem of a film you have made!! Such a wonderful emotional journey!!"

In the clip, Chiranjeevi walked up to Aamir shaking his head and shook Aamir's hand, before giving him a warm hug. At this, Aamir wiped a tear off his eyes.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is scheduled to release on August 11 this year.

Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh are also a part of the film.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor