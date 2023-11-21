Chiranjeevi lashes out at Mansoor Ali Khan for sexist comments on Trisha

Several celebrities have reacted to sexist and offensive comments by Mansoor Ali Khan regarding Leo co-star Trisha in a recent interview. The latest actor to join the list is superstar Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi posted, “I was appalled by the reprehensible comments made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan about Trisha. These comments are not only distasteful but also disgusting, not just for an artiste but for any woman or girl. Such comments must be strongly condemned; they exude perversion. I stand in solidarity with Trisha and every woman who has to endure such horrid remarks.”Mansoor Ali Khan has called for a press conference to address the issue in response to the backlash.

Reportedly, in the video, Mansoor said it in his regional language. "When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule."

In response to that video, Trisha took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Leo' also featured Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja. 'Leo' marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'.