Chiranjeevi unveils release date of 'Vishwambhara', shares new poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 : Megastar Chiranjeevi began shooting for his upcoming film 'Vishwambhara'. Makers announced the release date along with an intriguing poster.

Taking to the official X handle, production house UV Creations shared the news with a poster.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, "A LEGEND RISES MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets sets his foot into the mighty world of #Vishwambhara Shoot in Progress. In cinemas 10th Jan 2025."

On Friday, Chiranjeevi began filming for the movie. However, the production of 'Vishwambhara' went on floors in November 2023.

The film is directed by Vassishta of Bimbisara fame under the leading production house UV Creations. Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod are producing the movie.

MM Keeravani scores the music, while Chota K Naidu is the cinematographer.

The film is slated to release in cinemas on January 10, 2025.

Recently, Chiranjeevi was conferred Padma Vibhushan on the eve of this year's Republic Day.

He had expressed his gratitude for the love and affection of his fans and people.

"After hearing this news, I became speechless. I'm really overwhelmed. I am humbled and grateful for this honour. It's only the unconditional and invaluable love of the people, audiences, fans, my blood brothers and blood sisters that allowed me to reach here. I owe my life and this moment to you. I always try to express my gratitude in ways that I can, though I know I can never do enough."

Chiranjeevi has worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films. He is known for his movies such as 'Vijetha', 'Indra', 'Shankar Dada M.B.B.S.'. Most recently he was seen in 'Bholaa Shankar'.

