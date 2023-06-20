Chiranjeevi welcomes Ram Charan, Upasana's baby girl with this cute nickname

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 20 : Proud grandfather and Megastar Chiranjeevi welcomed Ram Charan and Upasana's baby girl with a cute nickname.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi expressed his joy on the arrival of the little princess.

He wrote, "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan& @upasanakonidelaand us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"

Power couple Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child on Tuesday.

Confirming the news, a staff member from Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad informedthat the duo was blessed with a baby girl in the early hours of June 20.

A medical bulletin released by Apollo Hospital also went viral, confirming the child's arrival."Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on the 20th June 2023 at Apolllo Hospital Jubilee hills Hyderabad. Both the baby and mother are doing well," read the bulletin.

Ram and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and since then they have been sticking with each other through thick and thin.

After being married for 11 years, the duo announced their pregnancy in December 2022.

"With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic)," the couple announced.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in the Telugu film 'Waltair Veerayya', directed by Bobby Kolli. In the coming months, he will be seen 'Bholaa Shankar'. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film will also feature Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role.

Ram Charan, on the other hand, will be seen in director Shankar's upcoming action film 'Game Changer' opposite actor Kiara Advani. 'Game Changer' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

