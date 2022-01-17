Chiranjeevi's Acharya gets new release date!

The makers of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya has announced a new release date. The Chiranjeevi-starrer was supposed to release on 4th February, but got postponed due to the surge in Omicron cases. Acharya makers took to social media and made the announcement. Sharing the new release date poster, the film’s production house Matinee Entertainments on Twitter wrote, “This Ugadi, Witness the MEGA MASS on big screens. #Acharya Grand Release on April 1.”On January 15, Konidela Pro Company and Matinee Entertainments released a joint statement regarding the postponement of Acharya. The film was supposed to release in theatres on February 4 across the globe. The makers have now finalised a new release date.

Acharya is a social drama directed by Korata Siva. The film's production and the release were delayed multiple times due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Acharya will clash at the box office with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is also set to release on April 1. However, there have been reports doing the rounds that Sarkaru Vaari Paata may be delayed as the team including Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh have been infected by Covid-19.Starring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, Acharya has the music by Mani Sharma and cinematography by S Thirunavukkarasu.