Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' to release on Apr 1

Chennai, Jan 16 The makers of director Koratala Siva's eagerly-awaited action entertainer 'Acharya', which features Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead, on Sunday announced that the film would release on April 1 this year.

The film, which was supposed to originally release on May 13 last year was first postponed to February 4 this year due to the pandemic. However, with the onset of the third wave of Covid, the team had on Saturday announced that they were postponing the release of the film yet again and added that they would announce a fresh release date shortly.

On Sunday, the production house, Konidela Production Company, on its Twitter timeline, announced that the film would release on April 1, 2022.

The film is among the most looked forward films of the year for fans of Telugu cinema as this will be the first time that Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be seen together in full-fledged roles.

The movie, which has Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hedge playing the love interests of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, has music by Mani Sharma and cinematography by S. Thirunavukkarasu.

