Chiranjeevi's 'Bhola Shankar' to release on April 14 next year

Chennai, Aug 21 Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's much-awaited action-entertainer 'Bhola Shankar' will hit screens on April 14, 2023, its makers announced on the eve of his 67th birthday on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the unit tweeted on the film's timeline: "Wishing the swagster of Indian cinema Megastar K Chiranjeevi a very happy birthday. 'Bhola Shankar' arriving in theatres worldwide on 14th April 2023."

The megastrar was born on August 22, 1955.

Believed to be a remake of the Tamil blockbuster 'Vedalam', which featured Ajith, Shruti Haasan and Lakshmi Menon in the lead, sources say that the makers of 'Bholaa Shankar' have made small changes to the script to suit the tastes of the Telugu audience.

Keerthy Suresh reprises Lakshmi Menon's role in the Telugu version and Tamannaah Bhatia replaces Shruti Haasan. The film is about the bond between a brother and a sister.

Work on the film began with a proper 'pooja' at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on November 11, 2021.

Director Meher Ramesh had earlier announced that the unit had not only completed a "stylish" fight sequence for the film, but also shot a grand song on a "huge" set erected for the number.

