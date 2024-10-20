Choreographer Remo D'Souza And Wife Lizelle Accused Of Cheating Dance Troupe Of Rs.11.96 Crore

Bollywood choreographer Remo D’Souza and his wife, Lizelle, have been implicated in a legal matter involving allegations of cheating a dance troupe out of Rs 11.96 crore.As reported by PTI, a 26-year-old dancer filed the complaint, which also includes other individuals alongside the couple.

The case was officially registered at the Mira Road Police Station on October 16. Authorities have charged them, along with five others, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 465 (forgery) and 420 (cheating).

The FIR claimed that the dancer and his troupe were allegedly cheated between 2018 and July 2024. The complainant noted that the dance group had participated in a reality TV show and even won, but the accused falsely represented themselves as the troupe’s owners and claimed the prize money of Rs 11.96 crore. Apart from D’Souza and his wife, the case has also accused Omprakash Shankar Chouhan, Rohit Jadhav, Frame Production Company, Vinod Raut, a policeman, and Ramesh Gupta. The authorities are currently investigating the case.

D’Souza has choreographed some of the hit songs in Bollywood. He has choreographed for movies like Chameli, Dhoom, Rock On!!, Bajirao Mastani, and Student Of The Year 2 to name a few. He made his television debut when he appeared on Dance India Dance and served as a judge along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. He was recently seen in a special appearance role in Kunal Kemmu’s Madgaon Express. His directorial debut, Be Happy, is all set to release soon. The movie features Abhishek Bachchan, Innayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi in key roles.