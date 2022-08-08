Chris Brown in awe of Indian family dancing to his number in Sangeet ceremony

Chris Brown in awe of Indian family dancing to his number in Sangeet ceremony

New Delhi, Aug 8 American singer-songwriter Chris Brown couldn't control his excitement after seeing an Indian family dancing to his track 'C.A.B. (Catch A Body) (feat. Fivio Foreign)' in what appears to be a Sangeet ceremony.

Brown took to his Instagram, where he shared the video. In the clip, a group of boys and girls dressed in kurtas paired with pyjamas holding torch lights are seen grooving to his track.

"I'm in amazement every time I see the world rocking with me #breezyseason," he wrote as the caption for the video, which currently has 144K likes on the photo-sharing website.

'C.A.B. (Catch A Body) (feat. Fivio Foreign)' was released almost a month ago.

Throughout his career, Brown has won several awards, including a Grammy Award, 18 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, and 13 Soul Train Music Awards.

Brown has also pursued an acting career. In 2007, he made his on-screen feature film debut in 'Stomp the Yard', and appeared as a guest on the television series 'The O.C.'

