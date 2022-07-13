Chris Hemsworth ditched meat for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' kissing scene with Natalie Portman

Los Angeles, July 13 'Thor' star Chris Hemsworth briefly stopped eating meat before his kiss with Natalie Portman in the recently released superhero film 'Thor: Love and Thunder' in order to respect Natalie's vegan diet.

The 'Black Swan' star made the revelation on UK's Capital FM (via Uproxx) about Hemsworth ditching meat temporarily as the former didn't eat meat during the day of shoot. Meat otherwise makes up a lot of Hemsworth's diet when he's bulking up to play the God of Thunder.

Quoted by Variety, Portman said, "He's really nice. The day we had a kiss scene he didn't eat meat that morning because I'm vegan. And he eats meat like every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful. That's not something I'm angry about or care about, but he was just being thoughtful. He's just a very nice person."

Her Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Tessa Thompson added: "I didn't even know he could go without eating meat. He's just like eating bison in the morning. That's so sweet."

According to Variety, Hemsworth taking a meat break isn't the only fun titbit Portman has revealed on her global Thor: Love and Thunder press tour. The actor told Entertainment Weekly that she filmed one of the movie's most visually striking scenes in the parking lot of a Best Buy.

Quoted by Variety, she said, "There's one scene that's one of the most visually beautiful scenes I've seen on film, and we shot (it) in real life in a Best Buy parking lot. It's so wild to be in this size of movie, and we were literally in a parking lot with a blue screen, doing this really dramatic thing. It looks so stunning on film, but every time I see it, I'm like, 'That's a Best Buy parking lot'."

