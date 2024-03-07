Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson engaged?

Los Angeles [US], March 7 : Coldplay's lead vocalist Christ Martin and actor Dakota Johnson have reportedly gotten engaged.

Dakota recently received a marriage proposal from Martin, Page Six reported, citing information from The Mirror.

"They have been besotted with each other from day one so taking this next step was inevitable. They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official," a source claimed to the publication Wednesday.

The couple have kept their romance private since they first began their relationship six years ago. The couple's relationship began in 2017, a year after Chris and Gwyneth announced their separation.

Chris and Gwyneth share cordial relations. In 2023, Gwyneth shared a photograph of Dakota and Chris holding hands, which received a positive reaction from fans.

While they strive to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, Dakota, 34, opened up about being a stepmother figure to Martin and Paltrow's children in an interview with Bustle published this week.

"I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart," she said, referring to the former couple's daughter, Apple, 19, and son, Moses, 17.

At another point in the article, she touched upon her friendship with Paltrow, 51, and noted that she believes her chosen family is "equally as important, if not more," than family related by blood.

Chris and Dakota are yet to react officially about their engagement news.

