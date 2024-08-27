Chris Pine set to star in Italian drama 'The Kidnapping of Arabella'

Washington [US], August 27 : Chris Pine, known for his roles in 'Star Trek' and 'Wonder Woman', has been cast in the upcoming Italian drama 'The Kidnapping of Arabella', directed by Carolina Cavalli.

Production for the film has commenced this week in northern Italy, according to Deadline.

The movie features Benedetta Porcaroli as a young woman who feels she is living an alternate version of her life until she encounters a 7-year-old girl who inspires a profound change in her perspective, according to Deadline.

This role continues Porcaroli's collaboration with Cavalli, who directed her in the critically acclaimed debut 'Amanda'.

In 'Amanda', Porcaroli portrayed an isolated woman seeking to reconnect with a childhood friend, a film that garnered praise at the Venice Film Festival's Orizzonti Extra lineup in 2022 and also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Pine, who was also seen at the Venice Film Festival in 2022 with Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling', adds a significant presence to the project.

His recent credits include 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' and 'Poolman'.

'The Kidnapping of Arabella' is being produced by Elsinore Film and The Apartment, a Fremantle company, with Antonio Celsi of Elsinore and Annamaria Morelli of The Apartment serving as producers, according to Deadline.

The film is being shot in the picturesque regions of Veneto and Emilia Romagna.

