Chris Pratt shares throwback video from 'Avengers: Endgame' set

Washington [US], April 30 : Five years later, Chris Pratt reminisces about his time shooting Avengers: Endgame.

Pratt, now 44, posted behind-the-scenes video from the movie's climactic battle scene on Instagram on April 27, marking the film's fifth anniversary since its release on April 26, 2019.

The video, previously shared by Pratt, captures most of the movie's main cast, including Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., the late Chadwick Boseman, and others, mingling during a break in filming.

"Safe to say this video isn't illegal anymore, because how has it been 5 years since @avengers Endgame was released?!" Pratt wrote in a caption to the video. "Crazy looking back at that time with some of the greatest cast and crew makes me so thankful to be part of the Avengers universe!"

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6PXGkuy5oJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Endgame, the second highest-grossing film of all time, signaled the conclusion of an era for Marvel Studios. Stars like Downey Jr., aged 59, and Evans, aged 42, concluded their roles as superheroes Iron Man and Captain America in the movie. Additionally, it marked Boseman's last appearance as T'Challa / Black Panther, as the actor tragically passed away at 43 in August 2020 due to colon cancer.

