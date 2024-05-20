Chunky Panday, Ananya Panday cast their vote in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : Actors Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey were spotted leaving a polling station in Mumbai after casting their votes.

Divya Dutta also arrived at the designated polling booth to cast her vote.

"Everyone is helping each other here and that is the unity we see among the people of our country," she told ANI.

Earlier, singer Malini Awasthi appealed to the public to cast their vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

Actor Emraan Hashmi also showed his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Mumbai for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

