CID actor Hrishikesh Pandey gets robbed inside a bus in Mumbai

Hrishikesh Pandey, known for playing inspector Sachin in CID was recently robbed while he was on a sightseeing trip with his family. While doing that, they boarded an air-conditioned bus from Colaba to Tardeo, and Hrishikesh's personal belongings were stolen on that bus. He had carried a sling bag with him, which included cash and official documents.Talking about the incident, Hrishikesh Pandey, told ETimes, "It was an AC bus and we boarded the bus around 6.30 pm. Soon after I got down, I checked my sling bag and found that my cash, credit cards, aadhar card, pan card, and car books were missing. I reported the incident at Colaba Police Station as well as Malad Police station.

"Hrishikesh Pandey, who played a police officer in CID, said that it became a joke when he became a victim of this theft because, in real life, too people would approach them with their issues. Opening about this, Hrishikesh said, "Since I have played a CID Inspector, it became a joke how in the show people come to us with cases and we solve them. Even in real life people used to come to me with issues and I used to help solving them. And now I have been robbed! I am hoping that the police department will crack this case."Hrishikesh was recently a part of the CID reunion where the entire cast members were present and had loads of fun. He posted pictures and videos from their bash, held on Saturday evening, and captioned it, "What a time we all had when we all are together how time flies Never ending stories Of lifetime lots of love to both of you for being such a wonderful host @shraddhamusale @detospeaks and extended family @janvicg @ajay.nagrath @iamrealanshasayed @dineshphadnis #daya#abijeet #cid #Sony ##cid #cidans #sachincid #sachin #reunion (sic)"

