Cinema Day: Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Tickets Priced at Just ₹99 on Release Day

In a groundbreaking move to commemorate Cinema Day, Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated political drama Emergency is set to hit theatres on January 17th, with tickets priced at an incredible ₹99 for the release day only. The move not only celebrates the power of cinema but also positions Emergency as a must-watch event, inviting audiences to witness a chapter of Indian history that continues to spark intense debate.

Directed and headlined by Kangana herself, Emergency explores the controversial 1975 declaration of Emergency by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, delving into the political power plays and societal upheaval that defined this dark period in India's democracy. The film’s timing couldn’t be more relevant, as it resonates with today’s global political discourse, sparking conversations about democracy, authoritarianism, and the fragility of pursuing unchecked power.

With tickets for Emergency priced at just ₹99, the film extends an invitation to the public to witness a piece of histor. As the first political drama of 2025, Emergency bears the responsibility of not only entertaining but also encouraging reflection, provoking discourse, and inspiring fresh perspectives on democracy and power. Being one of the earliest releases of the year, Emergency has the potential to shape trends in Indian cinema for the months ahead. Political dramas of this magnitude have been rare in recent years, generating significant curiosity about the themes the film explores. With all the elements of a record-breaking opening, Emergency is poised to lead the charge into what promises to be a defining year for Indian cinema.

Written, directed, and headlined by Kangana herself, Emergency delves into one of the most controversial periods in Indian history. The film also boasts a stellar cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in his final on-screen performance. Produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Renu Pitti, Emergency promises to be a cinematic spectacle. With music by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar, and dialogues penned by the acclaimed Ritesh Shah, the film is set to hit the theaters on 17th January 2025.