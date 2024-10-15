'Citadel: Honey Bunny': Varun, Samantha as spies in action packed trailer leaves fans intrigued

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : Get ready for an adrenaline rush as the makers of Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's starrer 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' have released the captivating, action-packed trailer for the eagerly awaited series.

Streaming platform Prime Video shared the intriguing trailer on Instagram.

The trailer showcases stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan) recruiting struggling actress and single mother Nadia, aka Honey (Samantha), for a side gig. The pair are thrust into a high-stakes world of action, espionage, and betrayal. Varun's character declares, "We fight so there is peace," as he trains her for combat. However, tensions escalate when Bunny and Honey become adversaries after Samantha's character disagrees with one of his decisions.

Some of the action sequences are set to the popular track 'Aaj Ki Raat' from Farhan Akhtar's 'Don'.

The series stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha in the lead roles, alongside Kay Kay Menon and an exciting ensemble cast including Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar.

Directors Raj & DK shared their excitement in a statement: "Citadel: Honey Bunny is a significant project for us as it has given us the opportunity to be part of a larger, unprecedented world of spies and espionage. This kind of project has never been attempted before. We've created all our previous projects, but Citadel: Honey Bunny is our first collaboration. To collaborate with creative forces like the Russo Brothers, as well as talented filmmakers and creators around the world, has been an incredibly valuable experience."

Varun Dhawan added, "Bunny is unlike any role I've played before. As a spy, he leads a double life, with two distinct sides to his personality. This role required me to draw on a blend of experiences from characters I've played over the years, and the grueling stunts made it one of my most challenging performances yet. I'm grateful to Prime Video, Raj & DK, and AGBO for the opportunity to bring Bunny to life."

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals at Prime Video India, said, "Following the tremendous response to the teaser, excitement and anticipation around the show have been rising every day. Fans of Varun, Samantha, and Raj & DK are eagerly waiting for November 7. We felt this was the right moment to release the action-packed trailer, which captures the incredible world of Citadel: Honey Bunny. Raj & DK have added their signature quirk and charm to this high-octane spy thriller, promising a thrilling ride for our audiences."

Written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is the Indian installment of the global 'Citadel' franchise.

The series is set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1990s.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Each series is created, produced, and filmed in its respective region, bringing unique shows with strong cultural identities rooted in their country of origin.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' will premiere on Prime Video on November 7.

