CM Manohar Lal Khattar gives his best wishes to Manoj Muntashir for 'Adipurush' success

Karnal (Haryana) [India], June 12 : Famous script writer Manoj Muntashir met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and received best wishes from him. Manoj is also the scriptwriter of the film 'Adipurush'. Chief Minister Manohar Lal gave best wishes for the film.

Manoj expressed his gratitude towards the CM and tweeted, Respected Chief Minister Mr. @mlkhattar ji, your immense devotion for Shri Ram and best wishes for #Adipurush , both Shirodharya!@TSeries@omraut@rajeshnair06"

CM Manohar Lal also tweeted, "A glimpse of the film #Adipurush based on Ramayana was seen. Advance best wishes for the success of this film depicting the ideals of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram ji.@manojmuntashir."

The mythical drama 'Adipurush', directed by Om Raut, is based on the epic Ramayana. Prabhas is seen as Lord Ram, Sunny Singh plays Lakshman, and Kriti Sanon plays Sita in the movie. Saif Ali Khan will portray the mythical demon ruler Ravan in the film. On June 16, the movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

