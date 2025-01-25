Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert: 3,800 Cops, 400 CCTVs Deployed for Tight Security

After having successful three days of concerts in Mumbai's D.Y. Patil Stadium, Coldplay is all set to hold a concert in the heart of Gujarat, Ahmedabad, on January 25 and 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In order to maintain security and avoid any chaos, the Gujarat police have made extensive arrangements. JCP Ahmedabad Police, Neeraj Kumar Badgujar, said that over 3,800 police personnel have been deployed, along with metal detectors.

Four hundred CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the event, and plainclothes officers, including female staff, have been assigned to ensure fan safety. Additionally, police will conduct thorough checks on everyone entering the venue, with special barricades to ensure no one enters without being screened. Ahead of concert On Friday, the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner reviewed the security measures in place for the event.

Ticket Black Market Bust in Ahmedabad

On Wednesday, Ahmedabad police arrested two individuals for attempting to sell tickets for the upcoming Coldplay concert on the black market. The suspects, Vatsal Kothari (26) and Bisap Khalas (30), were caught red-handed while trying to sell four tickets at an inflated price. Following a tip-off, a crime branch team apprehended the duo on Bhaktinagar Road.

The investigation revealed that the suspects had purchased the tickets online for ₹12,500 each and intended to resell them for ₹20,000 each, profiting significantly from the resale. Both individuals were arrested under the Gujarat Police Act, and the tickets were confiscated.