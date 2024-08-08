Colman Domingo reflects on becoming heartthrob at 54 thanks to 'Euphoria'

Washington [US], August 8 : Colman Domingo, the Emmy Award-winning actor known for his role as Ali on HBO's 'Euphoria,' has expressed his astonishment at becoming a heartthrob at the age of 54.

Domingo, who plays Rue's (Zendaya) sponsor on the popular series, shared his unexpected experience during a recent interview reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

"It's really kind of incredible," Domingo remarked.

"They're like, 'Oh my god, Ali!' And usually what's so sweet, they look at me and they want me to be their big brother, their father figure, their counselor or something," he said during the interview, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Domingo also recounted a humorous encounter with younger fans.

"I was literally driving down the 405 in L.A. and a group of young girls kept looking at me and my husband was like, 'Those girls are looking at you. Is something wrong?'" Domingo recalled.

"I don't know, but they kept looking and then eventually, I waved, and then I literally heard [screams]. So I'm a 54-year-old heartthrob as well," he added.

The actor, who recently won an Emmy for Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Ali, took the surprising turn of fame in stride. "It's happened," Domingo said with a laugh.

"I never knew it would happen, but it's happened at the ripe old age of 54. Listen, as long as it happened at some point in my life, right?," he added.

Domingo is set to return as Ali for the third season of 'Euphoria,' which is scheduled to begin filming in January 2025.

Despite ongoing speculation and challenges surrounding the show, including recent tragedy and trauma, Domingo remains optimistic.

In response to concerns about the production environment on 'Euphoria,' Domingo addressed the claims made in a 2022 report obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, which suggested a "toxic production."

"I'm not gonna invalidate [anyone's] experience," Domingo told a publication in November 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"But working in television is long hours. Sometimes you work up to 14 hours a day, and then you have to go home and prep. You have to really live and work in a very methodical way. A lot of young actors may not be up for the task or have that same work ethic," he said.

He added, "I've been in this business for 32 years. I know what hard work is. So, when I heard those 'reports', I thought, 'Where is this coming from? That's just a normal work day.' Be a professional."

