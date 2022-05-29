Comedian Munawar Faruqui mourns Sidhu Moose Wala's death

Indian stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has mourned the death of Punjabi singer-rapper turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala, who on Sunday was shot dead.

Munawar took to his Instagram handle and shared a post that read, "RIP LEGEND Sidhu Moose Wala." In the caption, he wrote, "Haath kaanp rahe he ye post karte waqt. Big Loss. RIP Paaji."

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Sunday in Punjab's Mansa. He was brought dead to the hospital, said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Meanwhile, several other celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Shehnaaz Gill, Kapil Sharma and Vishal Dadlani among others have also expressed their condolences over the 28-year-old musician's death.

( With inputs from ANI )

