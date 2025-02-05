Comedian Pranit More Assaulted After Joking About Sky Force Actor Veer Pahariya During Show

In a shocking turn of events, well-known stand-up comedian Pranit More was attacked after his performance in Kolhapur. The assault took place when a group of men, pretending to be fans, confronted him following the show. The men expressed their anger over jokes More made about actor Veer Pahariya, who had recently made his Bollywood debut in Sky Force.

More, recognized for his entertaining comedy routines, was ambushed by a gang of men who had been waiting for him outside the venue. What initially seemed like a fan interaction quickly escalated as they accused him of making inappropriate jokes about Pahariya. According to More's team, the assailants felt their violent reaction was justified due to the comedian’s remarks.

More’s team has called for swift action from law enforcement to protect performers and prevent such incidents in the future. A police complaint has been filed, and the team is urging authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the attack. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur alongside Veer Pahariya.